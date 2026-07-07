Heavy rains hit Pune and western India, disrupting travel widely
Heavy rains hit Pune and much of western India on Monday, throwing travel plans into chaos.
Multiple flights at Pune airport were delayed, two IndiGo flights had to be diverted, and an Akasa Air flight was canceled.
With the Pune-Mumbai Expressway shut and trains suspended, many travelers couldn't even make it to Mumbai for their international flights.
Pune passengers miss connections, rebooking unclear
While things eventually got back on track as the weather cleared up (those diverted IndiGo flights landed safely in Pune), passengers still faced a rough time.
Many missed their connections and struggled with unclear rebooking or refund information.
Some said airlines didn't communicate well during the mess, making a stressful situation even harder.
Airport director Santosh Dhoke later reassured everyone that no more weather-related disruptions are expected for now.