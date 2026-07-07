Heavy rains hit Pune and western India, disrupting travel widely

Pune passengers miss connections, rebooking unclear

While things eventually got back on track as the weather cleared up (those diverted IndiGo flights landed safely in Pune), passengers still faced a rough time.

Many missed their connections and struggled with unclear rebooking or refund information.

Some said airlines didn't communicate well during the mess, making a stressful situation even harder.

Airport director Santosh Dhoke later reassured everyone that no more weather-related disruptions are expected for now.