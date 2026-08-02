Heavy rains in Karnataka fill reservoirs but trigger deadly landslides
India
Karnataka's heavy rains brought both relief and trouble this week.
While reservoirs are finally filling up, landslides in Shivamogga killed three family members, including a young child, and left another person seriously injured.
In Hassan, another landslide damaged railway tracks, causing seven trains to be canceled and leaving travelers scrambling for alternatives.
Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar reservoirs rise
Reservoirs like Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar are seeing big boosts in water levels, good news after months of scarcity.
But flooding has closed a bridge, and authorities are urging nearby residents to stay safe.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says more rain is coming to Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts, warning about strong winds and possible infrastructure damage.