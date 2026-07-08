Heavy rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka's Belagavi submerge 9 bridge-cum-barrages

Belagavi officials say no flood risk

Belagavi officials say there is no immediate flood risk unless the discharge doubles.

Still, the impact is real: Almatti reservoir is now at 17% capacity, and rising Malaprabha River waters have even submerged the Anjaneya temple in Habbanatti; only its roof peeks out above the river.

It's a strong reminder of how unpredictable weather can quickly change daily life.