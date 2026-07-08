Heavy rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka's Belagavi submerge 9 bridge-cum-barrages
India
Heavy rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka's Belagavi district have pushed Krishna River's water levels way up, submerging nine bridge-cum-barrages and making travel tricky as people look for new routes.
The water released from Maharashtra's reservoirs jumped to over 100,000 cusecs on Tuesday, up by more than 22,000 cusecs since Monday.
Belagavi officials say no flood risk
Belagavi officials say there is no immediate flood risk unless the discharge doubles.
Still, the impact is real: Almatti reservoir is now at 17% capacity, and rising Malaprabha River waters have even submerged the Anjaneya temple in Habbanatti; only its roof peeks out above the river.
It's a strong reminder of how unpredictable weather can quickly change daily life.