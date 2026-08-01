Heavy rains in Malappuram force 70 people to evacuate homes
India
Heavy rains hit Malappuram, Kerala, on Saturday, forcing 70 people from 13 families to leave their homes.
Local authorities quickly set up four relief camps to shelter those affected, making sure everyone had a safe place to stay.
Malappuram camps house residents, 4-year-old dies
The camps are now housing men, women, children, and elderly residents. District officials are working to provide essentials and comfort for everyone there.
People living in flood-prone areas have been urged to move out for their own safety, and a holiday was ordered for all educational institutions on Sunday.
Sadly, a four-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a stream, a tough reminder of how serious the situation is.