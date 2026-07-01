Heavy rains in Odisha kill 2-year-old, man swept away, evacuations
Odisha has been hit hard by heavy rains, leading to some heartbreaking incidents: a two-year-old girl died in Mayurbhanj when her house wall collapsed, and a man near Sambalpur went missing after being swept away by floodwaters.
With several homes flooded in Sambalpur town, the government has stepped in to evacuate people and set up free kitchens for those displaced.
Baitarani River flood warnings, schools closed
Flood warnings are out for low-lying areas around the Baitarani River, especially in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, with officials expecting water levels to rise above danger marks.
Rescue teams are already on standby with food and medicine.
Schools have shut down in several districts due to nonstop rain, which has already exceeded July's average rainfall.
Urban areas like Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are dealing with major waterlogging too.