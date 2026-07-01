Heavy rains in Odisha kill 2-year-old, man swept away, evacuations

Baitarani River flood warnings, schools closed

Flood warnings are out for low-lying areas around the Baitarani River, especially in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, with officials expecting water levels to rise above danger marks.

Rescue teams are already on standby with food and medicine.

Schools have shut down in several districts due to nonstop rain, which has already exceeded July's average rainfall.

Urban areas like Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are dealing with major waterlogging too.