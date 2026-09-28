Heavy rains in Prayagraj leave 3 dead, officials survey losses
India
Since September 24, nonstop rain has battered Prayagraj, leading to three tragic deaths, including a police head constable struck by a falling branch and two women who died in building collapses.
The downpour has also caused crop damage in some villages, and officials are surveying the losses.
Around 35 relocated in Kaushambi
With 53.2mm of rain in just three days, officials have launched surveys to measure crop damage.
In nearby Kaushambi, around 35 people from nine dilapidated houses were shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure.
Authorities say compensation in connection with the death of the head constable at the commissioner's office is already in progress.