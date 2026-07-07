Heavy rains in Pune force PCMC to evacuate 1,880 residents

Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi calls evacuation precautionary

PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi called the evacuation a precaution to keep people safe, saying that relief centers with all necessary facilities have been set up and things are being monitored closely.

Areas like Bhatnagar, Labour Camp, Kiwale, and more were affected.

A round-the-clock disaster control room is active, and officials are asking everyone in low-lying areas to cooperate with evacuations and reach out if they need help.