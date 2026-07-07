Heavy rains in Pune force PCMC to evacuate 1,880 residents
India
Heavy rains in Pune led to rivers overflowing, so the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) evacuated 1,880 residents from flood-prone neighborhoods after continuous rainfall.
Relief centers are up and running, offering food, water, and medical help for everyone who had to leave their homes.
Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi calls evacuation precautionary
PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi called the evacuation a precaution to keep people safe, saying that relief centers with all necessary facilities have been set up and things are being monitored closely.
Areas like Bhatnagar, Labour Camp, Kiwale, and more were affected.
A round-the-clock disaster control room is active, and officials are asking everyone in low-lying areas to cooperate with evacuations and reach out if they need help.