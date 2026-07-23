Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh push rivers past danger marks

The Hindon River has overflowed in Baghpat and Noida, the Ghaghara River in Ayodhya and Ballia, and the Gandak River in Kushinagar. The flooding has disrupted life for a lot of people.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials to check on affected areas quickly and make sure help reaches families within 24 hours, including compensation for those hit by floods or lightning.

People are being urged to stay indoors during lightning activity and be extra careful near rivers.