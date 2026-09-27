Heavy rains kill at least 19 across India and Nepal
India
Heavy rains have caused deadly floods and landslides across India and Nepal, leaving at least 19 people dead.
In Uttar Pradesh alone, 15 people lost their lives and 117 houses were damaged as rain hammered 63 districts.
Meanwhile, an avalanche at Nepal's Himlung Himal base camp has left 10 workers missing.
Landslide in Baglung kills 4
Nepal's Baglung district saw a tragic landslide that killed four people, including three children.
To make things harder, the storms have damaged optical fiber networks and power supplies, disrupting connectivity in parts of Nepal, making rescue efforts even tougher.
With more than half of Nepal's districts now on high alert for flooding, the situation is still unfolding on both sides of the border.