Heavy rains leave over 170,000 stranded in 12 districts
Heavy rains in Assam have caused serious flooding, leaving more than 170,000 people stranded across 580 villages in 12 districts.
Eastern Assam is hit hardest, with five rivers overflowing and water rising to chest height in some homes: local resident Prodip Kalita shared that his livestock were swept away.
NDRF evacuates over 500 in Sivasagar
Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on the ground with boats, helping evacuate more than 500 people from Sivasagar district alone.
Flooding has also messed up train schedules in Simalguri, leading to cancelations and diversions.
Assam reinforces embankments amid heavy rain
The state government is reinforcing river embankments with sandbags and geobags as heavy rain continues, especially after Sonari saw nearly 200mm of rain in just one day.
The Assam Disaster Management Authority says the situation remains tough for thousands across the region.