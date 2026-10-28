Heavy rains since October 18 make Bhavani tap water murky
India
Since October 18, heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Bhavani river has made local river water much murkier than usual, so some residents have noticed their tap water looking a bit off.
The Pilloor II water treatment plant is working overtime (using nearly four tons of ferric alum, up from about one ton) to clear things up.
Chlorine increased, supply to March 2027
To keep the water safe from germs and diseases, the plant has also bumped up chlorine levels.
The good news? There's no risk of running out of drinking water anytime soon: rain has filled up both major reservoirs enough to last until March 2027.