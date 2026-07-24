Heavy rains strand over 100,000 people in Palghar district
India
Heavy rains since Wednesday have left more than 100,000 people stranded in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
Dahanu and Talasari are the hardest hit, with floodwaters rising quickly after nearby dams overflowed.
The IMD put out a red alert, so schools and colleges were shut on Thursday.
NDRF rescues, Palghar transport disrupted
NDRF teams rushed in to help move people from low-lying areas to safer spots.
Major roads like Manor Road and Boisar Road got completely flooded, making travel impossible.
Water even stopped trains between Gholvad and Umbergaon: six long-distance trains were canceled.
Local police and residents jumped into action too, rescuing stranded bus passengers, while a police constable survived after being swept away by the floods.