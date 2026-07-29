Heavy rains trap 72 tourists near Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli
India
Heavy rains on Monday caused a sudden rise in water levels near Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli, trapping 72 tourists (including children and senior citizens) on the wrong side of a swollen stream.
Rescue succeeds officials issue warning
After an emergency call, police, firefighters, and local volunteers worked for nearly two hours to get everyone out safely. No injuries were reported.
Officials say these close calls happen often during monsoon season because people ignore warnings about rising water.
As an official associated with the rescue operation put it, "This has become a regular event every rainy season," so if you're heading out to waterfalls or rivers during the rains, extra caution is a must.