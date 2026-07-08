Heavy rains trigger Khandala and Patan landslides, 4 killed
India
Heavy rains in Pune have caused two serious landslides this week.
In Khandala, a security guard lost his life and another person is still missing after their cabin was buried late Monday night.
Rescue teams worked to find the missing man, but search operations were suspended overnight and were scheduled to resume Wednesday morning, while locals and officials have evacuated 14 residents from the area.
Patan village landslide kills 3
Sadly, another landslide hit Patan village near Lohagad Fort on Monday morning, taking the lives of three family members when their house was buried under debris.
With over two dozen villages evacuated due to relentless rain and landslides across Pune district, rescue teams are stretched but pressing on to help those affected.