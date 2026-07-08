Heavy rains trigger Khandala and Patan landslides, 4 killed India Jul 08, 2026

Heavy rains in Pune have caused two serious landslides this week.

In Khandala, a security guard lost his life and another person is still missing after their cabin was buried late Monday night.

Rescue teams worked to find the missing man, but search operations were suspended overnight and were scheduled to resume Wednesday morning, while locals and officials have evacuated 14 residents from the area.