Heavy rains trigger major floods in 3 Upper Assam districts
India
Heavy rains in Upper Assam have caused major flooding in Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo.
Overflowing rivers have swamped villages, homes, schools, and farmland.
In Borigaon (Jorhat), the embankment was overtopped, leaving low-lying areas underwater and families struggling to stay safe.
Assam government steps up relief
Sivasagar's farmlands are submerged, and Charaideo's roads and railways are damaged, making rescue work tougher.
The Assam government is stepping up relief with disaster teams rescuing people and setting up temporary shelters.
With more rain expected, the Indian Army and Air Force are ready to help if things get worse.