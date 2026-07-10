Heavy rains trigger Mizoram flooding and landslides displacing 82 families India Jul 10, 2026

Heavy rains in Mizoram have led to major flooding and landslides, forcing over 80 families out of their homes, especially in Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border.

In Tlabung town alone, 42 families had to leave after rising waters submerged their houses, while another 40 families from nearby Tipperaghat village were also relocated for safety.