Heavy rains trigger Mizoram flooding and landslides displacing 82 families
Heavy rains in Mizoram have led to major flooding and landslides, forcing over 80 families out of their homes, especially in Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border.
In Tlabung town alone, 42 families had to leave after rising waters submerged their houses, while another 40 families from nearby Tipperaghat village were also relocated for safety.
Mizoram highways blocked, Lalnilawma promises aid
Landslides have blocked key highways such as NH-54 near Bualte village, leaving tourists stranded and cutting off access to southern districts.
The Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei route is also closed due to rockfall.
State Disaster Management Minister Lalnilawma visited affected areas on July 9, promising quick financial help and transparent relief efforts.
Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far.