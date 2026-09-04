Heavy rains wash away 70m track between Assam-Mizoram, trains canceled
India
Heavy rains on Thursday evening washed away about 70 meters of railway track between Assam and Mizoram, causing several train services to Mizoram to be canceled or short-originated from Hailakandi.
The Northeast Frontier Railway is working to fix the damage, but because the site is tough to reach by road, repairs might take a bit longer than usual.
Guwahati-Sairang and Sairang-Kolkata canceled
Several major trains, including the Guwahati-Sairang Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express, are canceled for Friday and Saturday.
Some long-distance trains will now start from Hailakandi instead of Sairang, skipping stops in between.
If you're planning to travel in this area soon, it's best to double-check your train status before heading out.