Heavy rains washed away Chamba wooden bridge, 24 devotees evacuated
India
Heavy rains in Chamba washed away a temporary wooden bridge, leaving 24 devotees stranded at Liunda Dhar Temple.
Luckily, a rescue team made up of mountaineering experts, Public Works Department staff, and local officials worked together to bring everyone back safely.
The group had been stuck overnight after their visit but was finally evacuated.
Himachal Pradesh roads blocked by landslides
While waiting for help, the stranded devotees received food and water from rescuers.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is still dealing with nonstop rainfall: landslides have blocked roads and caused traffic jams.
Even though some routes are open again, dozens remain closed across the state as heavy rainfall is forecast to continue until July 8.