Heavy Saturday evening rain floods Hyderabad streets and slows traffic
Hyderabad got hit by heavy rain on Saturday evening, turning regular commutes into a hassle with waterlogged streets and traffic jams in several spots.
What started as light showers around 4pm in places like Mettuguda, Begumpet, Banjara Hills, and Jubilee Hills quickly picked up, causing waterlogging near Sawera Hotel in Shamshabad and on the Tellapur-Osmansagar road.
Cyberabad Municipal Corporation issues flood advisory
Rajendranagar saw the highest rainfall at 55mm by 6pm while BHEL Factory and Lingampally also got soaked.
The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) put out an advisory asking people to avoid flooded areas and drive carefully.
Its monsoon teams teamed up with police and traffic officials to monitor hotspots: Monsoon teams, engineering staff and field personnel have been deployed to monitor and address waterlogging at vulnerable locations, CMC shared, trying to keep things under control as best it could.