Heavy Saturday evening rain floods Hyderabad streets and slows traffic

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation issues flood advisory

Rajendranagar saw the highest rainfall at 55mm by 6pm while BHEL Factory and Lingampally also got soaked.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) put out an advisory asking people to avoid flooded areas and drive carefully.

Its monsoon teams teamed up with police and traffic officials to monitor hotspots: Monsoon teams, engineering staff and field personnel have been deployed to monitor and address waterlogging at vulnerable locations, CMC shared, trying to keep things under control as best it could.