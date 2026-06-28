Heavy Sikkim rain collapses Bailey bridge, cuts Phidang Sankalang road
India
Heavy rain in Sikkim on Saturday night caused a Bailey bridge to collapse over Phee Khola in Dzongu, cutting off the main road between Phidang and Sankalang.
Local officials rushed to the site to check out the damage and figure out next steps.
Showers forecast, no injuries, relief teams
The weather department says Sikkim should expect more light-to-moderate showers today, with some spots possibly getting heavier downpours.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the bridge collapse.
The state has teams on the ground for relief work and is keeping an eye on how this impacts local communities.