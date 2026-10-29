Heavy snow and rain hit Uttarakhand, Uttarkashi Chamoli hardest

Even with all the snow and cold temperatures, pilgrims kept heading to Kedarnath for darshan, bundled up against the cold.

Badrinath saw snowy peaks too, with rain adding to the chill at the shrine.

Authorities have asked pilgrims visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath to wear adequate warm clothing, check the latest weather updates, and follow instructions issued by the local administration.

Devotees' dedication is clear, but safety comes first.