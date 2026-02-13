Heavy snow forces road closures in North England
A strong Arctic blast has brought heavy snow and icy roads to the North, forcing the closure of the A66 between Brough (Cumbria) and Bowes (County Durham), as well as the B6276 from Brough to Middleton-in-Teesdale.
These closures follow a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the North East and Cumbria, in effect until midday today.
Authorities issue warning for drivers, train passengers
With conditions this rough, authorities are urging everyone to check official updates before heading out.
Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes for cross-Pennines trips, while train passengers should double-check their schedules.
Police also recommend allowing extra time and driving carefully until things clear up.