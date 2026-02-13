Heavy snow forces road closures in North England India Feb 13, 2026

A strong Arctic blast has brought heavy snow and icy roads to the North, forcing the closure of the A66 between Brough (Cumbria) and Bowes (County Durham), as well as the B6276 from Brough to Middleton-in-Teesdale.

These closures follow a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the North East and Cumbria, in effect until midday today.