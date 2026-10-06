Heavy snowfall in Adi Kailash Uttarakhand strands hundreds of vehicles

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working hard to clear the way, but with so many travelers and only narrow roads, progress is slow.

Adi Kailash and Om Parvat have become go-to spots for adventure seekers looking beyond the usual pilgrim sites like Badrinath or Kedarnath.

This mess really shows how tricky it can be to manage big crowds when the weather turns wild, something local authorities will need to plan for as these places get even more popular.