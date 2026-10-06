Heavy snowfall in Adi Kailash Uttarakhand strands hundreds of vehicles
A sudden, heavy snowfall in Adi Kailash, Uttarakhand, left hundreds of vehicles stuck on narrow mountain roads in the last week of September 2026.
With around three to four feet of fresh snow and a rush of visitors hoping to catch the scenic views, cars ended up lined bumper-to-bumper for what one video claimed was between 1.5km and 2km, creating what people are calling a "white traffic jam."
Slow bro clearance at Adi Kailash
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working hard to clear the way, but with so many travelers and only narrow roads, progress is slow.
Adi Kailash and Om Parvat have become go-to spots for adventure seekers looking beyond the usual pilgrim sites like Badrinath or Kedarnath.
This mess really shows how tricky it can be to manage big crowds when the weather turns wild, something local authorities will need to plan for as these places get even more popular.