Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh leaves tourists stranded

Why does this matter?

The IMD reported serious snowfall—Manali got nearly half a meter, while Kothi saw over a meter.

With temperatures dropping up to 12°C below normal and wind gusts hitting 81km/h in some spots, it's been freezing out there.

Over 600 roads are blocked statewide, and authorities have warned against travel but travel is still risky.

Officials are urging everyone to stay put unless it's absolutely necessary.