Heavy snowfall near Manali leaves over 1,000 vehicles stranded
India
A sudden heavy snowfall near Manali on Sunday left more than 1,000 vehicles stuck at the Atal Tunnel.
The weather turned quickly, making roads icy and catching many tourists by surprise.
Traffic came to a standstill as conditions worsened through the evening.
Authorities are working to clear the roads
Manali police deployed rescue and traffic teams and sought deployment of heavy machinery from the Border Roads Organisation and other agencies to clear roads and guide vehicles back to safety.
Meanwhile, a separate mission at Jalori Pass safely evacuated 40 stranded tourists.
Authorities are asking everyone to cooperate while they work to get things back to normal as soon as possible.