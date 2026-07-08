Heavy Thane rain evacuates over 100 in Bhiwandi, Murbad India Jul 08, 2026

Thane district got hit with some serious rain on Tuesday, leading to more than 100 people being evacuated from Bhiwandi and Murbad.

The nonstop downpour caused flooding, waterlogging, and even landslides: rescue teams had their hands full.

Several bridges went underwater, cutting off traffic in places like Rundhe and Chikhale, while highway crews worked quickly to clear blocked roads.