Heavy Thane rain evacuates over 100 in Bhiwandi, Murbad
Thane district got hit with some serious rain on Tuesday, leading to more than 100 people being evacuated from Bhiwandi and Murbad.
The nonstop downpour caused flooding, waterlogging, and even landslides: rescue teams had their hands full.
Several bridges went underwater, cutting off traffic in places like Rundhe and Chikhale, while highway crews worked quickly to clear blocked roads.
Three dead, 2 missing in Bhiwandi
With an average of 70.75mm of rainfall (Ulhasnagar topped at 106mm), the Kalu River in Titwala crossed the warning level.
Sadly, rain-related incidents this past week led to three deaths, nine injuries, and two missing boys in Bhiwandi. Searches are ongoing.
A civic health center wall collapsed in Kalyan, and Youth Congress activists protested, condemning the administration's "failure" to manage floods.