BRICS: Intelligence Bureau warns of potential China, Russia-linked protests
What's the story
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has warned of possible disruptions to the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. According to ANI, senior IB sources said that the threats could involve graffiti, drone activity, and attempts to breach VVIP routes. In response, Delhi Police and central security agencies have stepped up surveillance at key locations across the national capital.
Protest concerns
Agencies worried about disputes among participating countries
The threat assessment is based on country- and issue-specific inputs.
Agencies are worried that disputes involving participating countries could be used to organize protests or create disturbances during the summit.
Protests related to China, especially those by Tibetan groups, and issues related to Russia are major factors under consideration in this regard.
Twitter Post
Tibetan community protests Xi's visit
#WATCH | Delhi | Members of the Tibetan community at Majnu ka Tila protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting India for the 18th BRICS Summit pic.twitter.com/2JGcAMoDcl— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026
Security measures
Monitoring of Khalistan-related threats
Security forces are also keeping an eye on Khalistan-related threats, with agencies receiving emails and other inputs on the matter intermittently.
Social media platforms and digital communication channels are being monitored for protest calls, mobilization efforts, provocative content, and possible planning of graffiti or other disruptive acts.
Surveillance has been stepped up at summit venues, hotels where delegates will be staying, VVIP routes, critical installations, and major transportation hubs.
Summit theme
India to host BRICS summit in New Delhi
India is hosting the BRICS Summit in New Delhi under its fourth Chairship for 2026.
The Chairship's theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," emphasizes strengthening past achievements and institutional effectiveness while placing development and sustainability at the forefront.
The summit aims to reinforce BRICS as a constructive forum reflecting the aspirations of the Global South.