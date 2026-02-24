Helicopter makes emergency landing in sea, all 7 onboard safe
India
A Pawan Hans helicopter headed from Port Blair to Mayabunder had to make an emergency landing in the sea near Mayabunder on Tuesday morning after experiencing a 'short landing incident.'
Thanks to quick thinking by the pilots, all seven people onboard—including a child—were rescued safely and no one was hurt.
Pilots' calm response saved lives
It's not every day you hear about a helicopter ditching in the ocean and everyone walking away fine.
The pilots' calm response and the fast efforts of local rescue teams really paid off.
As a Pawan Hans spokesperson put it, "All have been rescued and are safe."
It's a reminder of how important solid training and teamwork are, especially in remote places like the Andamans.