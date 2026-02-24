Helicopter makes emergency landing in sea off Andaman Islands
A Pawan Hans helicopter made an emergency landing in the sea near Mayabunder, Andaman Islands, on Tuesday morning (around 9:30 am).
The chopper was just 300 meters from its destination when a technical glitch forced the pilot to ditch into the water.
It had taken off from Port Blair and was headed to Middle Andaman.
All 7 people onboard rescued
Onboard were two pilots and five passengers—including Rajita Devi, her baby Kamal Ch Das, Sipra Saha, Nambi Amma, and an unnamed passenger.
Rescue teams quickly reached the spot and got everyone out safely. All seven were taken to a local hospital for checks.
Authorities are investigating the cause of technical snag
Authorities are investigating what caused the technical snag.
This close call comes right after a tragic air ambulance crash in Jharkhand that killed seven people—reminding us how tricky flying can be in remote areas like these.