Helicopter makes emergency landing in sea off Andaman Islands India Feb 24, 2026

A Pawan Hans helicopter made an emergency landing in the sea near Mayabunder, Andaman Islands, on Tuesday morning (around 9:30 am).

The chopper was just 300 meters from its destination when a technical glitch forced the pilot to ditch into the water.

It had taken off from Port Blair and was headed to Middle Andaman.