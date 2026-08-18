Helicopter showers rose petals over Varanasi devotees on Sawan Monday
India
On Monday, Varanasi saw a huge crowd of Shiva devotees and Kanwariyas get a surprise shower of rose petals from a helicopter, making the third Monday of Sawan feel extra special.
Organized by local officials, the gesture brought big smiles and chants of "Har-Har Mahadev" and "Bol Bam" as petals floated down over the crowds.
Varanasi temples packed traders perform jalabhishek
Major temples like Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav were packed, with authorities stepping up security and logistics to keep things smooth.
Even traders from Vishwanath Gali joined in by performing Jalabhishek, adding to the festive mood and showing off Varanasi's signature mix of devotion and community spirit.