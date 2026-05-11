Helicopters make emergency landings in Rudraprayag due to fog
On Monday, two helicopters had to make emergency landings in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, after unexpected fog made it tough to see along the busy Kedarnath Yatra route.
Both helicopters landed safely at Agastyamuni Sports Ground. One chopper was coming from Badrinath and the other from Dehradun.
Flights resume, Kedarnath security tightened
Once the fog cleared, both helicopters took off again without any issues. The incident is a reminder of how quickly mountain weather can change.
With Char Dham Yatra in full swing and crowds growing, police have increased security around Kedarnath using drones and metal detectors.
Meanwhile, an orange alert for heavy rain and storms has been issued for Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal on May 12-13: officials are urging pilgrims to wait out the bad weather before traveling.