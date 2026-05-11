Helicopters make emergency landings in Rudraprayag due to fog

Flights resume, Kedarnath security tightened

Once the fog cleared, both helicopters took off again without any issues. The incident is a reminder of how quickly mountain weather can change.

With Char Dham Yatra in full swing and crowds growing, police have increased security around Kedarnath using drones and metal detectors.

Meanwhile, an orange alert for heavy rain and storms has been issued for Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal on May 12-13: officials are urging pilgrims to wait out the bad weather before traveling.