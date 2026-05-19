Helle Lyng denies walking out during Narendra Modi's Norway briefing India May 19, 2026

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng says she didn't walk out of a press briefing during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Norway, despite what a video suggested.

The clip showed her pressing India's Ministry of External Affairs about human rights and press freedom, but Lyng later explained that she simply stepped out for water and returned, adding that her questions weren't really answered.