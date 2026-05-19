Helle Lyng denies walking out during Narendra Modi's Norway briefing
Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng says she didn't walk out of a press briefing during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Norway, despite what a video suggested.
The clip showed her pressing India's Ministry of External Affairs about human rights and press freedom, but Lyng later explained that she simply stepped out for water and returned, adding that her questions weren't really answered.
Helle Lyng criticizes Norway briefing format
Lyng also criticized the format of Modi's joint briefing with Norway's prime minister, sharing her thoughts on X about differences in press freedom between the two countries.
The incident set off a debate online: BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya defended the briefing, while Congress called out Modi for avoiding open press conferences throughout his time as prime minister.