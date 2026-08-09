Helmeted men rob Taresh Baisiwala and Archana in Roop Nagar

A late-night robbery in Delhi's Roop Nagar saw at least four helmeted men break into the home of Taresh Baisiwala and Archana, an elderly couple.

The robbers held Taresh at gunpoint and tied up Archana, then escaped with nearly 1kg of gold, 17kg of silver jewelry (worth about ₹2 crore), and ₹10 lakh in cash.

The couple were injured but are now stable in the hospital.