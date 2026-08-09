Helmeted men rob Taresh Baisiwala and Archana in Roop Nagar
India
A late-night robbery in Delhi's Roop Nagar saw at least four helmeted men break into the home of Taresh Baisiwala and Archana, an elderly couple.
The robbers held Taresh at gunpoint and tied up Archana, then escaped with nearly 1kg of gold, 17kg of silver jewelry (worth about ₹2 crore), and ₹10 lakh in cash.
The couple were injured but are now stable in the hospital.
Police prepare home access list
Police believe the robbers knew exactly where to look, even finding a hidden safe under a wooden sheet.
Investigators are now making a list of everyone who had access to the house and questioning several people.
A case has been registered, and police say they are preparing a list of people who had access to the house and questioning several people.