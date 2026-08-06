Negotiations only on camera, Jharkhand students reject closed-door meeting proposal
What's the story
The Jharkhand students' protest against alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams has entered its 12th day. The agitation started after results of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Preliminary Examination were declared on July 5. Aspirants have accused irregularities in the recruitment process and have since held round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. The state government has initiated talks but students insist that they take place only in presence of media and cameras.
Protest escalation
State government initiates talks with students
On Wednesday, Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer Kumar Rajat visited the protest site and invited a delegation of five to seven representatives from among them for discussions.
He assured them that every issue would be discussed and resolved through dialogue. The Hemant Soren government has also formed a committee comprising ministers and officials to hold talks with the protesting students.
Transparency demand
Students reject closed-door negotiations
However, the students have rejected the proposal for closed-door negotiations. They are insisting that any discussion with the government should be conducted transparently and in public view.
Student leader Devendra Mahato, who has been on a hunger strike for five days, said talks would only happen if conducted publicly with media presence.
He said the fast and agitation will continue until the students' demands are met.
Investigation update
Students demand CBI probe into alleged irregularities
The protesting students are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities, although the state government maintains that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is already investigating, and arrests have been made.
On Wednesday, CID arrested Rakshak Singh, an accountant with TDPL who was part of the exam machinery.
With this arrest and five others in connection with the case, a total of 20 people have been apprehended so far.
Political reactions
Cockroach Janta Party backs students
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has extended its support. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the youth movement would act as a "pressure group" for institutional accountability.
"People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and the Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues; it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability to these institutions, there is a need for public pressure group," Dipke said.