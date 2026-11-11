Hemant Soren hands Nisha Kumari Bhagat death probe to CBI
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has handed over the investigation into tribal activist Nisha Kumari Bhagat's death to the CBI.
Bhagat, who allegedly died by suicide in Ranchi, had posted an emotional Facebook Live accusing the state government and land brokers of harassment just before her death.
Now, with the CBI stepping in, there is hope for a thorough look at what really happened.
Nisha Kumari Bhagat said calls unanswered
In her video, Bhagat shared how her calls for help went unanswered and described feeling threatened by powerful people.
Her passing quickly caught national attention, especially from opposition leaders like those in the BJP, who pushed for a CBI probe.
The investigation will focus on her allegations and interactions with officials, as many are calling for answers and justice around her activism for tribal rights.