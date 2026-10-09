Hemant Soren orders probe after Latehar woman alleges police assault
A 33-year-old tribal woman from Latehar, Jharkhand, has accused Bariatu police officers of physical assault, sexual harassment, and casteist abuse.
Her story gained attention after a video of her statement was shared online by a tribal rights group.
Responding quickly, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered an official probe as of October 9, 2026.
Woman alleges police stole ₹80,000
The woman says she was taken while she was grazing goats near Bajnadih Mahua on October 5, 2026, tied upside down at the station, and pressured to confess to illegal poppy farming.
She also alleges the police stole ₹80,000 from her home.
The case has sparked public outrage and calls for accountability.
An internal police investigation is now underway to look into her claims and review the actions of the officers involved.