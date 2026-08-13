HHRC probes Panipat students' claims of abusive language, locked classroom
India
The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) is investigating claims from 12th-grade students at Government Senior Secondary School, Sanoli Khurd, Panipat.
Students say the principal used abusive language, threatened to kick them out, and the classroom allotted to Class 12-B has remained locked for months, so they've had to study outside.
HHRC chair Batra orders action-taken reports
Students also reported a lack of desks, working toilets, and safe electrical setups. These issues especially affect female students' health and dignity.
On August 13, HHRC Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra ordered local education officials to submit detailed action-taken reports by September 30.
The commission will review everything in October.