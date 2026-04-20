High Court extends Arvind Kejriwal time on CBI liquor recusal
India
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal just got a bit more time from the High Court to share his side about whether Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma should step away from the CBI liquor policy case.
Kejriwal is worried there could be bias, since Justice Sharma's children work with government legal panels.
The court delayed its decision so it could fully consider his written response.
Justice Sharma accepts late Kejriwal filings
In a rare move, Justice Sharma agreed to accept Kejriwal's filings even after closing arguments, something courts almost never do.
Since he is representing himself, the court wanted to make sure he felt heard and that all his concerns were on record before making any big decisions.