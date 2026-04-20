High Court extends Arvind Kejriwal time on CBI liquor recusal India Apr 20, 2026

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal just got a bit more time from the High Court to share his side about whether Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma should step away from the CBI liquor policy case.

Kejriwal is worried there could be bias, since Justice Sharma's children work with government legal panels.

The court delayed its decision so it could fully consider his written response.