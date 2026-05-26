Government forms high-level committee to examine 'unnatural demographic changes' 

Shah said the committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of demographic changes due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes. It will study patterns of abnormal population shifts among religious and social communities and recommend planned solutions. It will "present a planned and time-bound solution for the same," he added. He stressed that "infiltration and other reasons causing Unnatural Demographic Change pose a very significant challenge to the present and future of any nation."

Political context

'Demographic Change is a serious issue'

"Demographic Change is a serious issue linked not only to our sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure, and the preservation of tribal society," he said. "To address this very challenge, on 15 August 2025, Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] ji had announced the 'High-Level Committee on Demographic Change," he said. Shah, however, did not immediately specify the timeline within which the committee is anticipated to present its report.