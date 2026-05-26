Government forms high-level committee to examine 'unnatural demographic changes'
What's the story
The Indian government has constituted a high-level committee to look into "unnatural demographic changes" in the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the panel will be headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar and will include Census Commissioner, former IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, ex-IPS officer Balaji Srivastava, and economist Dr. Shamika Ravi as members. The Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I) in the Ministry of Home Affairs will be the member secretary of this committee.
Committee objectives
Committee to assess demographic changes due to illegal immigration
Shah said the committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of demographic changes due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes. It will study patterns of abnormal population shifts among religious and social communities and recommend planned solutions. It will "present a planned and time-bound solution for the same," he added. He stressed that "infiltration and other reasons causing Unnatural Demographic Change pose a very significant challenge to the present and future of any nation."
Political context
'Demographic Change is a serious issue'
"Demographic Change is a serious issue linked not only to our sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure, and the preservation of tribal society," he said. "To address this very challenge, on 15 August 2025, Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] ji had announced the 'High-Level Committee on Demographic Change," he said. Shah, however, did not immediately specify the timeline within which the committee is anticipated to present its report.