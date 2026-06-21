The exam will be held from 2:00pm to 5:15pm

NEET-UG re-exam today: NTA's extensive arrangements to ensure smoothness

By Snehil Singh 02:21 pm Jun 21, 202602:21 pm

What's the story

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has laid out elaborate measures for the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday. The exam started at 2:00pm and will go on till 5:15pm, with candidates with disabilities being given extra time until 6:20pm. The re-examination is being held at over 5,440 centers across India and abroad.