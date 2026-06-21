NEET-UG re-exam today: NTA's extensive arrangements to ensure smoothness
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has laid out elaborate measures for the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday. The exam started at 2:00pm and will go on till 5:15pm, with candidates with disabilities being given extra time until 6:20pm. The re-examination is being held at over 5,440 centers across India and abroad.
Security measures
CCTV cameras, jammers installed at exam centers
The NTA has installed a total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras across examination rooms to ensure security. Virtual feeds from these cameras will be monitored at the national, state, and ministry levels. Additionally, 51,311 jammers have been deployed to prevent electronic malpractice during the exam. The Indian Air Force is also airlifting question papers to secure their chain of custody.
Logistics and security
Logistics mobilized for smooth conduct of exam
The NTA has also mobilized state and district administrations, police, paramilitary forces, Indian Air Force personnel, and Department of Posts staff to ensure smooth logistics. On average, around 40-50 security personnel have been deployed at each center. Bank officials are present at approximately 1,500 branches holding confidential material, while OMR sheets have been collected from around 700 centers nationwide by the Department of Posts.
Exam integrity
Additional measures for ensuring integrity of exam
To ensure exam integrity, two invigilators will be present in each examination room with over 10 additional functionaries at every center. Candidate verification has been strengthened with nearly 39,000 frisking staff and biometric verification personnel. A Centre Systems Officer (CSO) will monitor CCTV feeds at each center and resolve any technical issues on the spot.
Public communication
Paper leak rumors, protests continue
The NTA has advised students and parents to rely only on official communication amid rumors of paper leaks. Meanwhile, protests demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation continue in Delhi. Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also urged the government to ensure a glitch-free exam experience for students.