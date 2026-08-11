Higher education secretary replaced just 17 days after appointment
What's the story
The central government has made a major reshuffle in the Department of Higher Education, appointing Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, a 1993-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the new secretary. She replaces Naresh Pal Gangwar, who was appointed to the post only 17 days ago. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet's order announcing this reshuffle did not mention Gangwar's new posting.
Exam scandal
Department responsible for National Testing Agency
The Department of Higher Education, now headed by Mukherjee, oversees the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG.
The NTA has been embroiled in controversy since the May 3 NEET-UG exam was canceled over allegations of a paper leak.
Gangwar's appointment on July 23 came amid protests against the paper leak at Jantar Mantar, where students demanded accountability from the Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, who has since resigned.
Controversial shift
Gangwar's appointment came amid protests
Gangwar's appointment was met with criticism on social media, especially after reports emerged that his family allegedly received over ₹1.16 crore in government subsidies under the National Horticulture Board scheme.
Communist leader John Brittas slammed the government on X, saying, "The ultimate farce! While the nation demands accountability for exam scams & paper leaks, Govt appoints Naresh Pal Gangwar as the new Higher Education Secretary!"
Ministry reshuffle
Gangwar had replaced Vineet Joshi
Gangwar had replaced Vineet Joshi, a 1992 batch Manipur cadre IAS officer, at the peak of the anti-paper leak protests by students at Jantar Mantar.
Joshi had been handling both higher education and school education departments after the latter's secretary, Sanjay Kumar, retired on July 1.
Apart from Mukherjee's appointment, T K Anil Kumar was also appointed Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy on July 24.