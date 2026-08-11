Higher education secretary replaced just 17 days after appointment 

The Department of Higher Education, now headed by Mukherjee, oversees the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG.

The NTA has been embroiled in controversy since the May 3 NEET-UG exam was canceled over allegations of a paper leak.

Gangwar's appointment on July 23 came amid protests against the paper leak at Jantar Mantar, where students demanded accountability from the Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, who has since resigned.