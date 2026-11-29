During his address, PM Modi said that the Sanchar Saathi portal has been visited over 30 crore times and its app downloaded nearly three crore times.

He added that more than 1,600 institutions, including banks, payment apps, telecom companies and police, are connected to Sanchar Saathi to prevent cyber fraud.

"Through this system, potential losses amounting to over 5,000 crore rupees have been prevented so far," he said.