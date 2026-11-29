Cyber fraud, digital literacy focus of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 140th episode of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat. The episode focused on efforts to tackle cyber fraud and promote digital literacy. PM Modi spoke about the Sanchar Saathi platform, which has helped prevent potential cyber fraud losses of over ₹5,000 crore. He also discussed the increasing popularity of iGOT Karmayogi among government employees for learning new skills like artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.
Cybersecurity initiative
Sanchar Saathi portal has been visited over 30 crore times
During his address, PM Modi said that the Sanchar Saathi portal has been visited over 30 crore times and its app downloaded nearly three crore times.
He added that more than 1,600 institutions, including banks, payment apps, telecom companies and police, are connected to Sanchar Saathi to prevent cyber fraud.
"Through this system, potential losses amounting to over 5,000 crore rupees have been prevented so far," he said.
Digital education
iGOT Karmayogi platform offers over 7,000 online courses
The Prime Minister also spoke about the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which offers over 7,000 online courses in 17 Indian languages.
He said there is a "remarkable enthusiasm" among government employees to learn about AI and new technologies through this platform.
"I observe a remarkable enthusiasm among our 'Karmayogis' for learning about AI and new technologies," he said.
Youth empowerment
PM Modi praises youth for overcoming addiction
PM Modi also spoke about the Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan, a campaign to make India drug-free.
He praised young people who have overcome addiction through willpower and determination.
"We are witnessing many inspiring examples where young people, through sheer willpower, have overcome addiction," he said.
This was the 140th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which started in October 2014.