Highway tolls on partially finished expressways to cost less
Good news if you're hitting the highway—starting February 15, tolls on partially finished National Expressways will be charged at the regular National Highway rate, removing the roughly 25% expressway premium (a reduction of about 20% from previous expressway tolls).
The government hopes this makes travel more affordable while these roads are still under construction.
Discount applies only to stretches that are open to traffic
The new rules mean you'll pay the lower rate only on stretches that are actually open to traffic, not the whole planned route.
This should help ease congestion on nearby highways and encourage more people to use the new expressways, even before they're fully done.
The discount lasts for a year or until the road is fully operational—whichever comes first.
What has changed?
Previously, drivers had to pay higher expressway tolls even if parts of the road weren't ready yet.
Now, you'll just pay regular highway rates for any section that's up and running.