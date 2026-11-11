Air India flight issues hijack alert before take-off from Kolkata
What's the story
An Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai was grounded after a hijack threat was allegedly discovered in the aircraft's lavatory. The incident took place at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday morning, when a handwritten note threatening hijacking was found inside the plane's restroom before takeoff. The pilot immediately notified Air Traffic Control (ATC), following which airport authorities activated security protocols.
Security measures
Passengers offloaded, aircraft examined
The flight was scheduled to depart at 10:20am and the note threatened that the plane would be hijacked at 11:10 am, Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said.
All 93 passengers on board the flight were safely offloaded. The aircraft was then taken to an isolation bay for a detailed examination.