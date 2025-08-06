Next Article
Himachal: 617 roads blocked, 108 dead in rain-related incidents
Relentless monsoon rains have battered Himachal Pradesh since June 20, blocking 617 roads and shutting four national highways—Mandi district is hit the hardest.
Landslides and heavy downpours have forced schools and colleges to close in several areas.
Travel impossible on key routes
Travel is nearly impossible on key routes like Chandigarh-Manali and Old Hindustan-Tibet Road, making it tough for locals and tourists alike.
Essential services are disrupted, with water supply schemes and power transformers damaged.
Since June, rain-related incidents have claimed 108 lives.
Total losses estimated at ₹1,852 crore
The state has seen massive losses: 1,738 homes damaged or destroyed, total losses estimated at ₹1,852 crore—making this one of Himachal's toughest monsoon seasons yet.