Himachal bus struck by falling boulders killed 1, injured 5
India
A private bus on the Chamba-Bharmour road in Himachal Pradesh was struck by falling boulders early Sunday, leaving one person dead and five injured.
The group was heading back from the Chaurasi temple complex when the accident happened near Ghera around 8am a tough reminder of how risky travel can get during monsoon in hilly areas.
Sahil Thakur identified, IMD issues alerts
The person who lost his life has been identified as Sahil Thakur from Gared village. Police quickly got the injured to a nearby hospital and have started investigating what happened.
With heavy rain predicted this week and IMD orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall and yellow alert for heavy to moderate rainfall, the risks of landslides and falling debris remain.