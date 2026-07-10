Himachal consumer commission fines Reliance Retail ₹20,000 for expired noodles
India
Reliance Retail just got slapped with a ₹20,000 fine after selling expired Korean instant noodles in Himachal Pradesh.
A child fell sick after eating noodles bought from their Kangra store: turns out the pack had expired three months earlier.
The commission did not buy Reliance's excuse that customers should check expiration dates themselves.
Reliance Retail to refund, pay ₹20,000
The consumer commission said it's up to retailers, not shoppers, to keep expired items off shelves.
Reliance now has to refund the noodle price, pay ₹15,000 for mental distress to the family, and cover ₹5,000 in legal costs. They have 30 days to sort it out.
This case is a reminder: stores need to make sure what they are selling is actually safe to eat.