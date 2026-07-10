Himachal consumer commission fines Reliance Retail ₹20,000 for expired noodles

Reliance Retail to refund, pay ₹20,000

The consumer commission said it's up to retailers, not shoppers, to keep expired items off shelves.

Reliance now has to refund the noodle price, pay ₹15,000 for mental distress to the family, and cover ₹5,000 in legal costs. They have 30 days to sort it out.

This case is a reminder: stores need to make sure what they are selling is actually safe to eat.