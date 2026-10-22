Himachal DIG Sanjeev Gandhi accused of misusing 2.35L police funds
India
A senior cop in Himachal Pradesh, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi (now DIG), is facing allegations of misusing ₹2.35 lakh from police funds.
The complaint came from a constable who says he spent almost ₹1.87 lakh of his own money on official work in 2024 and 2025, but never got reimbursed, even though the expenses were approved.
Constable alleges vouchers Gandhi denies
The constable claims Gandhi made him sign payment vouchers under false pretenses, but the money never reached him.
Gandhi, promoted to DIG this January, has denied everything and says the case is payback for his push to audit police fund usage.
He called the charges baseless and wants an independent review to clear things up.