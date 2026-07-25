Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta questions cockroach Janta Party NEET protest
India
Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has questioned the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, which began over NEET paper leaks.
He feels the movement has lost its original focus and now seems to have a hidden agenda, especially since the NEET exam is done and results are out.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid protests
Gupta said, "Somehow people are being instigated," and called it part of a "toolkit" with harmful intent.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, meeting students' main demand after weeks of protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Gupta also stressed that the government is committed to fixing exam issues, mentioning arrests and strict action against those behind the leaks.