Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta says Pakistan could break apart soon

Gupta criticizes Pakistani violence in PoJK

Gupta strongly criticized Pakistani forces for using violence against PoJK civilians and called their actions a repeat of the 1971 era.

He emphasized that people in PoJK are showing more support for Prime Minister Modi and India.

In his words, the day is not far when such incidents will trigger their own collapse.

He also contrasted India's peace and development with the unrest across the border.