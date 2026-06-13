Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta says Pakistan could break apart soon
Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta thinks Pakistan could break apart soon, pointing to big protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
He compared how Pakistan is cracking down on these protesters to what happened in 1971, when Bangladesh was formed after similar unrest.
Gupta also said other regions like Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa want out of Pakistan too.
Gupta criticizes Pakistani violence in PoJK
Gupta strongly criticized Pakistani forces for using violence against PoJK civilians and called their actions a repeat of the 1971 era.
He emphasized that people in PoJK are showing more support for Prime Minister Modi and India.
In his words, the day is not far when such incidents will trigger their own collapse.
He also contrasted India's peace and development with the unrest across the border.